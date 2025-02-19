Five9 Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Five9 has made its customer experience platform available of Google Cloud Marketplace and released a special version of Five9 AI Agents for Google Cloud.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with Google Cloud, making Five9 AI-powered CX solutions easily accessible to businesses operating from anywhere in the world via Google Cloud Marketplace," said Jake Butterbaugh, senior vice president of global partner organization at Five9, in a statement. "We are focused on helping customers seamlessly integrate Five9 with their existing Google Cloud workloads to unlock even greater value and efficiency. This is a significant step forward in enabling customer success while future-proofing their technology stack for long-term scalability and innovation."

"Bringing Five9 AI Agents to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, managing director of Marketplace and independent software vendor go-to-market programs at Google Cloud, in a statement. "Five9 can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."