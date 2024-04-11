Five9 Adds Zendesk Integrations

Five9 has enhanced its integration with Zendesk Talk Partner Edition (TPE) to support the latest Zendesk Voice Comment and Standard Call Object features. Together, the companies are streamlining agent workspaces and enhancing contact center capabilities and controls to ensure every customer interaction is personalized and seamless.

New key features are built on the latest Zendesk release, with Voice Comment and Standard Call Object arming agents with contextual data to identify and resolve customer issues. Five9's customer ticket data, like caller identity and intent, is gathered from Five9's IVA (Intelligent Virtual Agent) and presents them via Five9's Agent Assist to live agents using the Zendesk Voice Comment feature.

"By integrating with Zendesk's latest technology, we're providing support agents and customers with more enhanced, seamless experiences," said Scott Black, regional vice president of business development at Five9, in a statement. "The complementary solutions allow enterprises to reimagine what the customer service experience looks like by equipping agents with tools that swiftly identify customer needs and deliver timely resolutions."

The new Five9 enhancements provide key benefits to agents and customers that include:

Crisp and customizable ticketing user interface for workspace management that presents Five9 call data into organized ticket sections based on priority.

Improved agent guidance by consolidating related tickets into a single view.

Increased automation to streamline workflows with automatic call logging for missed or abandoned calls.

AI-Ready Framework for sharing real-time customer data insights with live agents, real-time guidance, transcriptions, and summaries.