First Orion SENTRY Spoof Protection Solution Is Now Available Across All Major U.S. Mobile Carriers

First Orion, a provider of branded communications, today announced that its call blocking solution, Sentry, is now available across all major U.S. mobile carriers.

Sentry proactively prevents scammers from fraudulently spoofing businesses' phone numbers and brands. Powered by First Orion's Call Authentication feature, the technology verifies calls' authenticity and identifies bad actors in real time.

Sentry Call Blocking integrates with enterprise calling solutions via API and other secure and trusted communication methods. Using First Orion's Customer Portal, Sentry also offers phone number management where call blocking can be applied programmatically to specific phone numbers or companies' entire number inventory, even if the numbers are not in use. The portal archives calling data, including blocked and delivered calls, for easy reporting.