First Orion SENTRY Spoof Protection Solution Is Now Available Across All Major U.S. Mobile Carriers

First Orion, a provider of branded communications, today announced that its call blocking solution, Sentry, is now available across all major U.S. mobile carriers.
Sentry proactively prevents scammers from fraudulently spoofing businesses' phone numbers and brands. Powered by First Orion's Call Authentication feature, the technology verifies calls' authenticity and identifies bad actors in real time.
Sentry Call Blocking integrates with enterprise calling solutions via API and other secure and trusted communication methods. Using First Orion's Customer Portal, Sentry also offers phone number management where call blocking can be applied programmatically to specific phone numbers or companies' entire number inventory, even if the numbers are not in use. The portal archives calling data, including blocked and delivered calls, for easy reporting.
"Call spoofing scams are one of the most damaging and persistent forms of fraud in the U.S.," said Josh Whitehurst, head of product at First Orion, in a statement. "Sentry was built with this concern at its core. Now that it is available across all three major carriers, we are providing enterprise-level spoof protection at an unprecedented scale while delivering peace of mind for businesses eager to take back control of their outbound calls and restore confidence in their brand's voice communication."
"As bad actors increasingly attempt to exploit vulnerabilities in voice channels to defraud customers, dependable identity verification to combat spoofing is more critical than ever," said Dan Thygesen, senior vice president of product, partnerships, and growth and head of wholesale and innovation at T-Mobile, in a statement. "T-Mobile's Network APIs tackle this threat head on by enabling real-time call authentication, which helps stop spoofed calls before they reach consumers, protecting brand reputations and restoring consumer confidence."