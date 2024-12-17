Enghouse Acquires Aculab

Enghouse Holdings has acquired Aculab, a provider of on-premises and cloud based communications and artificial intelligence software, for an undisclosed amount.

Aculab's offerings include communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS), answering machine detection, advanced voice and face biometrics technologies, as well as gateways, media processing, and signaling products.

"Aculab's team and products expand our existing gateway business, adds a CPaaS solution, and several AI enabled products to the Enghouse Interactive's product portfolio," said Steve Sadler, chairman and CEO of Enghouse, in a statement. "We are very pleased to welcome Aculab's customers, partners and employees to Enghouse."

"We are excited to join Enghouse, particularly because of the synergies between the two companies," said Ladan Baghai-Ravary<, CEO of Aculab, in a statement.

"I am pleased with the acquisition by Enghouse, seeing it as a great opportunity to expand the company's reach while ensuring its innovative legacy continues," said Alan Pound, chairman and founder of Aculab, in a statement.

