Engageware Launches Voice Agents

Engageware, providers of a customer engagement platform for regulated industries, has launched Voice Agents, bringing its artificial intelligence orchestration platform into the phone channel to complete high-volume customer interactions end-to-end.

Instead of just answering questions and handing off the work, Voice Agents execute it across the full customer lifecycle, from sales and acquisition through service and retention, scheduling appointments, qualifying and converting inbound inquiries, completing transactions, responding to fraud alerts, and resolving service requests, all within the same governed framework across digital channels.

"Enterprises don't need another layer of voice automation that creates more work for someone else. They need work to be completed," said Dan O'Malley, CEO of Engageware, in a statement. "We built Voice Agents to finish the job, not to repeat the mistakes of legacy IVR and early voice bots. They execute inside core platforms, scheduling engines, and CRMs with full auditability, and enterprises control how much autonomy the AI has. When it resolves on the first call, everything downstream improves: better customer experiences, fewer repeat calls, less agent workload, and lower cost per interaction."

Voice Agents use conversational AI to understand intent and execute workflows through natural dialogues. Voice Agents operate within Engageware's governed orchestration layer, giving enterprises full control over which systems the AI accesses, which actions it takes, and how much autonomy it has.

Because Voice Agents run on the same orchestration layer as Engageware's digital channels, the same business rules, knowledge, and governance apply across every channel. Every interaction is fully auditable, providing real-time visibility into performance, customer sentiment, and call quality.

One of the purpose-built Agents, the Voice Scheduling Agent, is deeply integrated with Engageware's Enterprise Appointment Scheduling solution. It extends Engageware's online scheduling capability into the phone channel, using the same availability rules, business logic, and scheduling infrastructure organizations have already configured. Inbound calls become confirmed appointments through natural conversation, 24/7.