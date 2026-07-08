Eltropy Opens Agentic AI to Fintechs with Early Access Program

Eltropy today opened applications for its Early Access Program, enabling financial tech companies to build and distribute artificial intelligence agents to more than 750 credit unions and community banks that run on the Eltropy platform.

The early access program will help institutions access specialized AI capabilities from certified fintech partners alongside Eltropy's own pre-built AI agents. Credit unions and community banks can also build their own AI agents on the platform.

The platform captures member intent as it unfolds, and through more than 50 native integrations spanning core banking, lending, collections, account opening CRM, and contact center systems, can connect that intent directly to execution. A member asking about a loan modification, a payment plan, or a dispute doesn't have to be handed off to a separate workflow. The AI agent, operating within the same platform that initiated the conversation, can take the request through to completion.

"What we're offering fintech builders is a platform that already has the distribution, the integrations, and the trust relationships with institutions," said Abhishek Tiwari, chief product officer of Eltropy, in a statement. "The goal is to shorten the path from a good idea to a working agent that's actually deployed and serving members and to make sure when it's deployed, it's operating within guardrails that institutions and their regulators can stand behind.

All agents deployed through the Eltropy platform, whether built by Eltropy, a fintech partner, or the institution itself, operate within Eltropy's Safe AI framework for data privacy, model governance, human escalation pathways, regulatory alignment, and full conversation auditability.

Constant AI, which is focused on loan servicing and loss mitigation automation for community financial institutions, is among the first companies building on the platform through the early access program.

"We spent considerable time evaluating how to reach community financial institutions at scale," said Catherine York Powers, founder and CEO of Constant AI, in a statement. "Building on Eltropy's platform meant the infrastructure already existed--the channels, core integrations we didn't yet have, a mature compliance framework. It lets us focus on what we actually do well, which is keeping people out of collections with programs like skip-a-pay, due date change, loan modifications and more, and get to institutions much faster than we could have independently."

Fintech companies accepted into the program will receive access to Eltropy's Agentic AI OS and marketplace, dedicated labs environments, compliance and security documentation, co-development support, and a path to distribution across Eltropy's network of 750 institutions upon certification. Priority areas include loan servicing, member financial wellness, collections and loss mitigation, fraud and dispute resolution, business banking, and multilingual member engagement.