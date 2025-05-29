Eltropy Launches Office Phone

Eltropy, provider of a unified conversations platform for credit unions and community banks, today unveiled Eltropy Office Phone, a cloud-native business phone system that integrates with AI-powered modern contact center systems such as Eltropy Voice+.

Purpose-built for credit unions and community banks, Eltropy Office Phone offers secure, reliable, and scalable internal voice communications with smart features such as cloud-hosted PBX, support for both hardware phones and softphones, direct inward dialing (DID), extension dialing, quick outbound dialing, external dialing, personal voicemail with custom greetings, and much more.