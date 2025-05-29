Eltropy Launches Office Phone

Eltropy, provider of a unified conversations platform for credit unions and community banks, today unveiled Eltropy Office Phone, a cloud-native business phone system that integrates with AI-powered modern contact center systems such as Eltropy Voice+.
Purpose-built for credit unions and community banks, Eltropy Office Phone offers secure, reliable, and scalable internal voice communications with smart features such as cloud-hosted PBX, support for both hardware phones and softphones, direct inward dialing (DID), extension dialing, quick outbound dialing, external dialing, personal voicemail with custom greetings, and much more.
"With Eltropy Office Phone, we're completing the final mile of telephony transformation for credit unions and community banks," said Ashish Garg, co-founder and CEO of Eltropy, in a statement. "For too long, institutions have been forced to juggle fragmented systems for internal and external communications. Now, with Unified Telephony, we're delivering one seamless, cloud-native telephony purpose-built to power every conversation across the institution, from the back office to the contact center.
"Eltropy Office Phone is not just another business phone solution; it's the connective tissue that bridges the gap between teams in the back office with the contact center," Ashish continued. "Built on modern cloud architecture and deeply integrated with Eltropy Voice+, our unified telephony ensures calls are not missed, handoffs are seamless, and the entire institution speaks with one voice, backed by 99.95 percent uptime and industry-grade security."