Eltropy Launches Desktop Application

Eltropy, providers of a conversations platform for community financial institutions, is launching Eltropy Desktop App to provide users with faster access and improved performance compared to browser-based access.

The Desktop App runs independently of web browsers, using fewer system resources while providing dedicated workspace functionality. Early testing shows the application launches 20 percent faster than browser access and uses less processing power and memory.

"Financial institutions need their communication tools to work reliably throughout the day without slowing down other systems," said Arun Rao, Chief Technology Officer, Eltropy. "The Desktop App gives agents a dedicated workspace that performs consistently while reducing the technical overhead that can impact productivity."

Key features of the Eltropy Desktop App include the following:

Real-Time Alerts: Instant notifications for incoming calls and messages, even when the application is minimized.

Auto-Reconnect: Automatic reconnection functionality to prevent call drops and maintain session continuity.

Native System Access: Built-in access to the microphone and camera for voice and video communication.

Security Controls: Auto-log-off based on inactivity settings and real-time system logging for compliance requirements.

The application maintains complete feature compatibility with Eltropy's browser version, supporting all communication channels, features, and automation tools. It is compatible with Windows 10 and 11 systems and supports both traditional login credentials and single sign-on authentication. The application can be accessed from the system tray and Windows taskbar.