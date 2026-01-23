Dialpad Partners with TD Synnex

Dialpad, a business communications and agentic platform provider, has forged a global distribution partnership with TD SYNNEX, a technology solutions aggregator and distributor. The partnership expands Dialpad's reach to TD SYNNEX's international technology partners, enabling them to offer Dialpad's unified communications (UCaaS), contact center (CCaaS), and agentic artificial intelligence solutions to businesses around the world.

Through this collaboration, TD SYNNEX partners will gain access to Dialpad's communications platform to help them connect, collaborate, and serve customers. With Dialpad's agentic AI, partners can help their clients automate repetitive tasks, enhance live interactions with real-time intelligence, and improve performance through AI-driven insights.

The partnership will also strengthen Dialpad's ability to scale globally by leveraging TD SYNNEX's extensive partner ecosystem and enablement capabilities. TD SYNNEX will integrate Dialpad's AI-powered solutions into its edge-to-cloud offerings, allowing partners to deliver unified, secure, and intelligent communication experiences to their customers.