Dialpad Launches Dialpad Support

Dialpad, a communications intelligence platform provider, has launched Dialpad Support as an >evolution of its Ai Contact Center solution.

Dialpad Support leverages the platform's proprietary large language model, DialpadGPT, based on more than 7 billion minutes of business conversations, to understand specific work contexts and industry challenges, turning every customer conversation into actionable intelligence and automating mundane tasks and bringing all customer interactions into one unified Dialpad app. The solution streamlines agent workflows through automated query deflection, real-time guidance, and instant knowledge access. Managers can provide coaching with insight into team performance.

Key features of Dialpad Support include the following:

Ai Agent, a self-serve generative AI virtual agent that can deflect more than 50 percent of questions after self-training on companies' Help Center.

Ai Assistant, a generative AI chatbot for agents that summarizes answers across information repositories.

Ai Scorecards to help supervisors identify agents who need more training and recognize top performers.

Launchpad, a performance dashboard providing immediate visibility into each agent's call metrics and an at-a-glance view of team performance for managers.

Dialpad WFM, a workforce management platform following the acquisition of Surfboard.