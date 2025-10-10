Dialpad Launches Agentic AI Platform

Dialpad, a communications and agentic platform provider, has launched Agentic AI Platform, enabling businesses to build autonomous voice- and text-based AI agents that understand complex requests, reason through multi-step tasks, and execute them end-to-end across existing systems via secure connectors.

Powered by reusable Skills and Workflows, the platform automates customer journeys, such as scheduling, order lookups, lead qualification, and account management, and seamlessly escalates to a human with full context when needed, all on a vendor-neutral foundation that integrates directly with the tools teams already use.

"Customer service has been operating on autopilot for years. We built the override," said Craig Walker, CEO and founder of Dialpad, in a statement. "Instead of using AI to deflect customers, we're using it to solve their problems quickly, accurately, and naturally. Since Dialpad was first to provide real-time AI coaching to service agents back in 2018, we're uniquely positioned to lead this next generation of customer experience. This isn't incremental; it's an architectural transformation."

From authentication and refunds to scheduling and order management, every action is orchestrated across channels and systems. The platform's model-mix architecture dynamically selects the optimal balance of speed and sophistication for each task, leveraging Dialpad's AI models alongside the latest frontier large language models.

The Agentic AI Platform introduces the following:

Dynamic intelligence architecture that learns from every interaction, building a unified data plane that anticipates customer needs before they're voiced.

Low-code agent development to build and test agents with built-in intelligence and sandbox simulations.

Seamless context continuity acxross voice, chat, SMS, WhatsApp, and more, all unified with full conversation history preserved.

Policy enforcement, personally identifiable information redaction, and real-time safety monitoring.