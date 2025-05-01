Dialpad Is Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Dialpad has made its business communications platform, Dialpad Connect, and contact center solutions, Dialpad Support and Dialpad Sell, available on Google Cloud Marketplace.
With this Google Cloud integration, Dialpad can work directly within Gmail, Google Calendar, and other Google Workspace applications. Google Cloud users can also access transcription, automated note-taking, in-call coaching, and actionable insights powered by DialpadGPT.
"This launch represents a full-circle moment in Dialpad's evolution," said Craig Walker, founder and CEO of Dialpad, in a statement. "We're now bringing our enterprise-ready communication platform to the Google Cloud Marketplace. What started as a vision to modernize business communication has grown into a global platform that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences through every conversation. By joining Google Cloud Marketplace, we're making it significantly easier for millions of businesses to elevate how they connect with customers and teams."
"Bringing Dialpad to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly and easily access Dialpad on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, managing director of Marketplace and independent software vendor go-to-market programs at Google Cloud, in a statement. "Dialpad can now securely scale and support customers using its advanced business communications platform and call center solutions."