Descope and 8x8 Partner

8x8, a provider of contact center and unified communication systems, has partnered with Descope and integrated Descope's drag-and-drop customer identity and access management (CIAM) platform with 8x8&'s CPaaS APIs.
The combination of 8x8 and Descope provide a complete solution for delivering consistent, secure, and frictionless authentication processes. With Descope's integrated no code/low code visual workflows solution, 8x8 will enable organizations to customize user journeys, build personalized onboarding experiences, and deploy modern login processes like social logins, passkeys, one-time passwords (OTPs), and magic links.
"8x8's commitment to customer experience and customer excellence is one of the key reasons we wanted to partner with them," said Rishi Bhargava, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Descope, in a statement. "For us, this is a strategic move that allows us to combine authentication and authorization with customer engagement, providing businesses with seamless and secure experiences. We are excited to work together with 8x8 in [the Asia-Pacific region], where businesses are ready to take customer experience to the next level."
"Secure authentication and authorization have to always be at the top of companies' lists of priorities, but it doesn't have to come at the expense of positive customer experiences," said Stephen Hamill, general manager of communications platform-as-a-service at 8x8, in a statement. "Our partnership with Descope provides organizations with a secure, frictionless, highly usable experience that enhances efficiency and supports business growth, unlocking the potential of every interaction. Additionally, Descope's capabilities complement and enhance our AI-driven communication solutions, enabling smarter, more seamless engagements across the customer journey."