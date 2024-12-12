Descope and 8x8 Partner

8x8, a provider of contact center and unified communication systems, has partnered with Descope and integrated Descope's drag-and-drop customer identity and access management (CIAM) platform with 8x8&'s CPaaS APIs.

The combination of 8x8 and Descope provide a complete solution for delivering consistent, secure, and frictionless authentication processes. With Descope's integrated no code/low code visual workflows solution, 8x8 will enable organizations to customize user journeys, build personalized onboarding experiences, and deploy modern login processes like social logins, passkeys, one-time passwords (OTPs), and magic links.