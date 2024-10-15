DRUID AI Launches DRUID Conductor

DRUID AI, a provider of conversational and agentic artificial intelligence, has launched DRUID Conductor, an advanced AI agent to unify and orchestrate all agents, regardless of which systems create or operate them.

DRUID Conductor also empowers employees to create new AI agents on-the-fly through an AI-based agent solution builder. Pre-loaded with best practice business processes, specialized skills, and enterprise-specific knowledge, the platform helps users create specialized, autonomous agents. Additionally, using DRUID QA Agent, businesses can test new AI Agents before they are deployed and monitor existing agents to ensure their accuracy and that they perform as expected.

DRUID Conductor integrates, learns from, and builds on existing enterprise solutions. It works seamlessly with AI solutions like Microsoft Copilot and Salesforce Einstein.