DRUID AI Launches DRUID Conductor

DRUID AI, a provider of conversational and agentic artificial intelligence, has launched DRUID Conductor, an advanced AI agent to unify and orchestrate all agents, regardless of which systems create or operate them.
DRUID Conductor also empowers employees to create new AI agents on-the-fly through an AI-based agent solution builder. Pre-loaded with best practice business processes, specialized skills, and enterprise-specific knowledge, the platform helps users create specialized, autonomous agents. Additionally, using DRUID QA Agent, businesses can test new AI Agents before they are deployed and monitor existing agents to ensure their accuracy and that they perform as expected.
DRUID Conductor integrates, learns from, and builds on existing enterprise solutions. It works seamlessly with AI solutions like Microsoft Copilot and Salesforce Einstein.
"Our mission at DRUID is to empower businesses to automate and scale rapidly by enabling them to create unlimited expert virtual employees on the fly, in the form of AI Agents," said Liviu Dragan, co-founder and CEO of DRUID AI, in a statement. "DRUID Conductor is the next step in that journey, allowing employees to manage any type of agent, regardless of its origin, vastly enhancing business efficiency and performance. We are, quite simply, the ultimate tool for employee empowerment and user enablement. Enterprises can now effortlessly create new workflows that save time and drive revenue. Informed by over a decade of experience, customers using our agentic framework have seen a 30 percent increase in customer satisfaction and have automated up to 80 percent of specific business functions."