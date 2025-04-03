Cyara Adds to CX Assurance Platform

Cyara, a customer experience (CX) assurance solutions provider, today unveiled six innovations to help businesses deliver consistent experiences across increasingly complex customer journeys.

The latest advancements build on Cyara's AI Trust capabilities, deliver expanded global testing in more than 100 countries, and introduce a fully integrated CX Assurance platform that proactively prevents disruptions across voice, digital, and artificial intelligence-driven customer interactions. It also offers end-to-end visibility, AI-driven no-code automation, and real-time analytics, and an AI-powered copilot that provides intelligent guidance.

The six new solutions in Cyara's portfolio are the following:

Pulse 360, an AI-driven CX monitoring solution with real-time visibility across voice and digital channels, testing real customer experiences across more than 150 points of presence and more than 320 carriers.

Test Case Designer, a no-code, visual test automation tool for CX teams to simplify test creation and management in Cyara Velocity.

Cyara Agent Assist Assurance (Cyara AAA), which validates Agent Assist applications, ensuring human agents receive accurate, real-time, contextual information.

Intelligent Insights, which turns complex CX data into actionable insights with self-service dashboards, AI-driven anomaly detection, and trend tracking.

Cyara Copilot, an AI-powered assistant using agentic AI, boosting productivity with automation and intelligent guidance within the Cyara platform and via Slack.

AI Trust Misuse, a module that joins FactCheck in Cyara's AI Trust testing suite to prevent harmful and inappropriate responses to voice and chatbots powered by generative AI.