Cresta Unveils AI Analyst and Insights Updates

Cresta, providers of a contact center artificial intelligence platform for human and AI agents, today introduced AI Analyst, a natural-language interface that empowers organizations to uncover insights into business strategy, customer experience operations, and agent behavior from customer conversations.

AI Analyst allows business leaders to ask questions about customer conversations in natural language, providing clear, structured answers that surface key findings, an explanation of reasoning, and links to supporting evidence. With this information, Cresta customers are armed with the latest data-backed insights to drive change at scale. They can then act on those answers with coaching, quality management, real-time guidance, and virtual agent automation, all within the Cresta platform.

Along with the introduction of AI Analyst, Cresta also enhanced solutions offered within its AI-powered contact center analytics suite, Cresta Insights. These enhancements include the following:

AI-inferred outcomes for case resolution and customer experience in Outcome Insights.

Enhancements to Topic Discovery, allowing customers to see top conversation reasons and FAQs and how agents are fielding them at a glance, and overlay outcomes like sales and resolution to spot problem areas.

Enhancements to Behavior Discovery to help customers uncover unknown unknowns in agents' behavioral patterns during conversations.

Dashboard Builder so customers can build and share customized reporting and charts.