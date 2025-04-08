Cresta Now Available on the Google Cloud Marketplace

Cresta, a contact center platform provider, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed through the Google Cloud Platform.

"We're bringing Cresta to Google Cloud Marketplace to democratize access and simplify the deployment of next-generation AI for contact centers," said Lukasz Szostak, vice president of partnerships at Cresta, in a statement. "This allows us to streamline the procurement process for customers and enable organizations to more easily deploy our solutions, accelerating their AI transformation journey."

"Bringing Cresta to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow Cresta's contact center solutions on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, managing director of Marketplace independent software vendor go-to-market programs at Google Cloud, in a statement. "Cresta can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."