Cresta Launches Intelligent Omnichannel AI Agent

Cresta, providers of a contact center artificial intelligence platform for human and AI agents, has enhanced its AI Agent solution, delivering a true omnichannel experience, adapting to customer needs, and preserving context across voice and digital channels.

With Cresta AI Agent, companies can deliver consistent, human-like experiences across channels without forcing customers to repeat themselves. Cresta's omnichannel AI Agent is designed to optimize each channel based on its unique characteristics and requirements and deliver consistent branding and personalized experiences across every channel. Cresta intelligently connects channels, allowing customers to switch or simultaneously engage across voice and digital. Context is preserved throughout each interaction.

With these omnichannel enhancements, AI Agent can do the following:

Preserve context across channels and transfer conversations between channels (e.g., chat to voice) or agents (e.g., AI to human).

Use interaction data and subsequent outcomes to intelligently steer customers toward the channel most likely to deliver faster, easier resolution based on what they're trying to do.

Adapt behavior and adjust its tone, pacing, and guidance style based on whether the conversation is taking place over voice or chat.

Provide cross-channel support and content delivery, such as explaining resolution steps to a customer over the phone while also sharing helpful resources like a troubleshooting video in chat.

Deliver personalized experiences pulling in customer-specific interaction data and retaining historical context across sessions.