Cresta Launches Agent Operations Center

Cresta, providers of customer experience platforms for human and artificial intelligence agents, launched the Agent Operations Center, a unified command hub for all human and AI-led conversations in the contact center, empowering supervisors with real-time visibility and instant intervention tools.

"As AI agents handle more and more customer interactions, businesses need visibility and control in order to scale automation while still ensuring a world-class customer experience," said Cresta CEO Ping Wu in a statement. "The Agent Operations Center unlocks deeper automation opportunities for the enterprise, and puts greater control in their hands, so they can take advantage of AI-driven efficiencies, all with human experts at the wheel."

The Agent Operations Center creates a new role for AI Supervisors, human experts who can guide or jump into AI Agent conversations when needed. It includes the following capabilities:

Supervision -- Agent Operations Center lets supervisors monitor sensitive or high-stakes conversations in real time. The system alerts supervisors to scenarios that carry higher risk or require nuanced handling, such as payment disputes, emotionally charged conversations, or potential compliance issues. Supervisors can view multiple live interactions at once, observing sentiment, behavior, and context, and decide if, when, and how to jump in.

Guidance -- The solution enables agents (human or AI) to request real-time support from a supervisor when they need outside judgment to proceed. Supervisors can then respond by communicating directly to the customer through the AI agent (via direct message), or by instructing the agent on what action to take.

Forced Handoff -- When a supervisor or specialist needs to take over a conversation, Forced Handoff ensures a smooth transition between an AI agent and a human without disrupting the customer journey. Supervisors can instantly transfer live conversations.