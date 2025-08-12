Cresta Launches Agent Assist and Conversation Intelligence for Email

Cresta, providers of a contact center platform, has expanded its Agent Assist and Conversation Intelligence solutions for voice and chat to email-based customer support.

"Expanding Cresta's platform to email transforms support quality and efficiency while giving businesses unprecedented insights into 100 percent of email conversations, just like we have for voice and chat," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta, in a statement. "Now, businesses can unlock superhuman performance from their agents and understand what their customers are saying, no matter where they say it."

This move augments email support employees' performance with AI-powered knowledge-surfacing, suggested top-performing replies, and policy compliance verification. By adding insights from 100 percent of customer support email exchanges to Cresta's Conversation Intelligence suite, Cresta enables a unified view of coaching, quality management, and voice-of-the-customer insights across all major channels, including email, voice, and chat.

Cresta surfaces knowledge and automatically drafts full email replies based on conversation context and historical performance data. Automated quality scoring on every email surfaces real, prescriptive coaching recommendations and quality gaps. Users can also uncover voice-of-the-customer and agent performance insights hidden in every conversation, with intelligent understanding, tagging and summarization of 100 percent of email conversations.