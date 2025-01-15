Cresta Earns ISO/IEC 42001 Certification

Cresta, providers of a contact center artificial intelligence platform for human and virtual agents, has secured ISO/IEC 42001 certification after following specific guidelines when developing, implementing, and maintaining artificial intelligence management systems.

The ISO/IEC 42001 standards provide organizations with confidence that their AI systems and data are effectively managed, maintained, and safeguarded.

"We believe that security is paramount, especially as AI adoption accelerates in contact centers," said Robert Kugler, head of security, IT, and compliance at Cresta, in a statement. "The rapid rise of AI agents has opened the door to concerns around transparency and responsibility. Providers can only reassure customers if they possess a deep understanding of the stringent requirements outlined in these certifications. While working closely with our customers, we're obligated to safeguard their data, and this independent validation recognizes the strict processes and procedures we've put in place at Cresta to ensure customer data is protected."

To become ISO/IEC 42001 compliant, Cresta partnered with Sensiba, a U.S. accounting and advisory firm and provider of cybersecurity and compliance services, to audit its security posture and ethical, operational, and documentation practices.