Crescendo Launches Multimodal AI

Crescendo, a contact center solutions provider, today launched Multimodal AI, which unifies voice, text and visual interaction within a single, intelligent conversation. Instead of switching channels, customers can now simultaneously type, speak, share images, and even connect to devices, in the same exchange.

Crescendo's AI Assistants work without workflows, learning directly from the same operational and policy content used by human associates. The AI understands company policies, product data, and procedures directly from existing knowledge content. And it grounds every response in verified knowledge.

Crescendo orchestrates intelligence holistically through its AI-first architecture, using advanced large language models (LLMs), role-specific prompting and direct data access through Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Crescendo Multimodal AI builds on Crescendo's Voice AI capabilities introduced in early 2024 and its broader AI Suite. Additional updates to Crescendo's AI Suite include the following:

Adaptive AI Voice Assistants -- brand-controllable voice models using the latest speech-to-speech (S2S) systems such as Amazon Nova Sonic and OpenAI RealTime, as well as proven speech-to-text (STT) and text-to-speech (TTS) technologies.

Crescendo Insights -- AI-driven analytics that move beyond monitoring to deliver proactive, actionable recommendations, not just for CX but across the business.

Ticket management -- CX teams can now use automated actions to update ticket properties using the full context of a case, including voice transcripts.

MCP integrations -- streamlined data access to platforms like Shopify, enabling assistants to reason from live product and policy data without redundant curation.