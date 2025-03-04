Cox Partners with RingCentral

RingCentral, a provider of communications, and Cox Business, a provider of advanced cloud, managed IT, and fiber-based network solutions, are partnering to launch Cox Business Connect with RingCentral, combining Cox's high-speed connectivity and business solutions with RingCentral's business communications platform.
Powered by RingCentral's RingEX, Cox Business Connect with RingCentral offers customers access to an enterprise cloud communications platform that provides HD video and audio calls, chat, SMS, and fax as a unified experience from a single application. Additionally, customers get AI-driven capabilities, including meeting transcriptions, closed captions, summaries, and meeting highlights.
The two companies later this year will also launch Cox Business Contact Center with RingCentral, powered by RingCentral's RingCX cloud-based contact center solution with AI-driven omnichannel capabilities across more than 20digital channels, AI quality management, CRM integrations, conversational insights, and coaching, while delivering all interactions in one place.
"At RingCentral, our mission has always been to empower businesses of all sizes with innovative solutions that transform how they communicate, collaborate, and serve their customers," said Vlad Shmunis, founder, chairman, and CEO of RingCentral, in a statement "By offering AI-first, cloud-based unified communications and contact center capabilities on a single, seamless platform, we unlock the true power of integrated workflows that improve efficiency and elevate customer and employee experiences. We are thrilled to partner with Cox Business to deliver AI-powered business communications solutions that help organizations modernize their systems, streamline operations, and achieve greater business outcomes."
"We are constantly evolving our product portfolio to drive greater business outcomes for our customers and their end users," said Mark Greatrex, president of Cox Communications, in a statement. "By combining the Cox Business fiber-powered network with RingCentral's capabilities, we empower companies of all sizes to streamline their operations, enhance employee productivity, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and drive long-term growth."