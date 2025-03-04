Cox Partners with RingCentral

RingCentral, a provider of communications, and Cox Business, a provider of advanced cloud, managed IT, and fiber-based network solutions, are partnering to launch Cox Business Connect with RingCentral, combining Cox's high-speed connectivity and business solutions with RingCentral's business communications platform.

Powered by RingCentral's RingEX, Cox Business Connect with RingCentral offers customers access to an enterprise cloud communications platform that provides HD video and audio calls, chat, SMS, and fax as a unified experience from a single application. Additionally, customers get AI-driven capabilities, including meeting transcriptions, closed captions, summaries, and meeting highlights.

The two companies later this year will also launch Cox Business Contact Center with RingCentral, powered by RingCentral's RingCX cloud-based contact center solution with AI-driven omnichannel capabilities across more than 20digital channels, AI quality management, CRM integrations, conversational insights, and coaching, while delivering all interactions in one place.