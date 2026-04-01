Cox Business Unveils Contact Center with RingCentral

Cox Business, a provider of cloud and managed IT solutions, has launched Cox Business Contact Center with RingCentral.

Cox Business Contact Center with RingCentral is powered by RingCentral's RingCX, a cloud-based customer experience platform that unifies the customer journey in a single artificial intelligence-powered interface.

Cox Business Contact Center with RingCentral provides the following capabilities:

AI-powered virtual agents that provide 24/7 automated support for routine inquiries. The solution launches with third-party Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) integration support.

AI Quality Management, which automates customer interaction evaluations with intelligent scorecards.

Omnichannel engagement, ranging from voice to SMS to Facebook Messenger, with real-time visibility and historical customer context.

CRM integrations so agents gain immediate access to customer history and profiles.

Robust encryption and advanced access controls that meet stringent standards, including the Payment Card Industry's Data Security Standard and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act compliance.