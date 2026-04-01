Cox Business Unveils Contact Center with RingCentral

Cox Business, a provider of cloud and managed IT solutions, has launched Cox Business Contact Center with RingCentral.

Cox Business Contact Center with RingCentral is powered by RingCentral's RingCX, a cloud-based customer experience platform that unifies the customer journey in a single artificial intelligence-powered interface.

Cox Business Contact Center with RingCentral provides the following capabilities:

  • AI-powered virtual agents that provide 24/7 automated support for routine inquiries. The solution launches with third-party Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) integration support.
  • AI Quality Management, which automates customer interaction evaluations with intelligent scorecards.
  • Omnichannel engagement, ranging from voice to SMS to Facebook Messenger, with real-time visibility and historical customer context.
  • CRM integrations so agents gain immediate access to customer history and profiles.
  • Robust encryption and advanced access controls that meet stringent standards, including the Payment Card Industry's Data Security Standard and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act compliance.

"The launch of Cox Business Contact Center with RingCentral marks a transformative step for our customers, empowering them to harness the full potential of AI-driven communications and workforce engagement," said Jeff Breaux, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Cox Communications, in a statement. "We are committed to driving innovation and operational excellence, ensuring our customers are ready for what’s next."

"AI is fundamentally transforming how businesses engage with their customers, making every interaction smarter, faster, and more personalized," said Homayoun Razavi, executive vice president and general manager of global service providers at RingCentral, in a statement. "Together with Cox Business, we're bringing that transformation to market with a joint solution that combines intelligent automation, real-time insights, and seamless omnichannel experiences to help businesses connect with customers in more meaningful ways at scale."

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