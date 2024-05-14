Coveo Partners with Genesys

Coveo today introduced Coveo for Genesys Cloud on the Genesys AppFoundry, a marketplace of solutions for customer and employee experiences.

Coveo and Genesys also unveiled a native integration that empowers contact center agents with relevant insights and generative answers using Coveo for Genesys Cloud. Coveo for Genesys Cloud leverages artificial intelligence for search, recommendations, and generative answering technologies running across multiple sources of complex issue-resolving content to help agents onboard and upskill, reduce search-to-click time, increase first call resolution, and lower average handling time.

By combining Coveo and Genesys, companies gain access to relevant knowledge embedded in the Genesys Cloud desktop. Using Coveo's AI platform, agents start with recommended content personalized for each customer's situation and leverage AI search and generative answering as the conversation progresses.

Coveo AI unifies enterprise-wide content into the Genesys desktop, using AI search, recommendations, and generative answering to help support organizations with the following:

Unified Content in a single, central repository.

Out-of-the-box AI purpose-built for agent productivity, customer experience, and first contact resolution.

Enterprise-tested genAI embedded within the agent desktop.

Always-on Content Feedback to continuously improve content with user analytics.