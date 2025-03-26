Content Guru Receives FedRAMP High Authorization

Content Guru's storm CCaaS (contact center-as-a-service) solution has received FedRAMP High Authorization from the Program Management Office (PMO), a division within the General Services Administration (GSA). Content Guru storm is the first and only full-stack CCaaS solution to achieve High impact level accreditation, the most stringent level for FedRAMP compliance.

The High accreditation level is for agencies handing sensitive data requiring rigorous levels of security and privacy, including law enforcement, emergency services, financial services, and healthcare.