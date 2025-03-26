Content Guru Receives FedRAMP High Authorization

Content Guru's storm CCaaS (contact center-as-a-service) solution has received FedRAMP High Authorization from the Program Management Office (PMO), a division within the General Services Administration (GSA). Content Guru storm is the first and only full-stack CCaaS solution to achieve High impact level accreditation, the most stringent level for FedRAMP compliance.
The High accreditation level is for agencies handing sensitive data requiring rigorous levels of security and privacy, including law enforcement, emergency services, financial services, and healthcare.
"Content Guru values our long-standing relationships with federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of State, which we've nurtured over the past 20 years," said Andrew Casson, Content Guru's vice president of public sector, in a statement. "Our federal partners understand that security and privacy requirements have evolved significantly over the years, becoming both more critical and more challenging to meet. Their support was instrumental in helping Content Guru achieve the crucial FedRAMP High impact level designation. Cloud technologies like storm are crucial for empowering the federal government to provide the level of customer service that both citizens and federal employees have come to expect."
"Many federal agencies with large contact centers are still on legacy, on-prem solutions because they have not felt comfortable with the current CCaaS offerings. With Content Guru's High certification, security-minded agencies now have a viable option to move to the cloud," said Matt McKernan, senior vice president of Content Guru, in a statement.