Content Guru Adds Enhanced Accessibility Features to storm

Content Guru, a provider of cloud contact center and customer experience (CX) technology, has updated its contact center solution, storm, with increased accessibility for customer service agents and back-office users. Storm's modules now meet Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) version 2.2, the highest standard for web content accessibility, including for users with auditory, cognitive, physical and visual impairments or difficulties.

The accessibility updates improve productivity and accessibility for contact center workers, especially those with disabilities, meet all WCAG 2.2 requirements to level AA. Products covered include the storm DTA omnichannel agent desktop, storm WFM workforce management tool, and storm CONDUCTOR service management tool.

WCAG 2.2 AA compliance features are designed to meet a wide range of accessibility requirements, including keyboard navigation, high contrast ratio, corresponding and distinct color and iconography, support for screen readers, and responsive screen and text behavior without loss of functionality.

storm's updates ensure that Content Guru's customers will be fully compliant with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act (29 U.S.C. 794d), which incorporates a previous iteration of WCAG (2.0 AA) as the federal standard for website and app accessibility.