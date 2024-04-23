Content Guru Adds Enhanced Accessibility Features to storm

Content Guru, a provider of cloud contact center and customer experience (CX) technology, has updated its contact center solution, storm, with increased accessibility for customer service agents and back-office users. Storm's modules now meet Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) version 2.2, the highest standard for web content accessibility, including for users with auditory, cognitive, physical and visual impairments or difficulties.
The accessibility updates improve productivity and accessibility for contact center workers, especially those with disabilities, meet all WCAG 2.2 requirements to level AA. Products covered include the storm DTA omnichannel agent desktop, storm WFM workforce management tool, and storm CONDUCTOR service management tool.
WCAG 2.2 AA compliance features are designed to meet a wide range of accessibility requirements, including keyboard navigation, high contrast ratio, corresponding and distinct color and iconography, support for screen readers, and responsive screen and text behavior without loss of functionality.
storm's updates ensure that Content Guru's customers will be fully compliant with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act (29 U.S.C. 794d), which incorporates a previous iteration of WCAG (2.0 AA) as the federal standard for website and app accessibility.
"The updated WCAG guidelines represent a material reform of accessibility and inclusivity requirements. Any non-conformance could place organizations, whether private or public, under the scrutiny of local regulators. Compliance teams should adhere to the latest standards or risk legal sanctions and, ultimately, reputational damage," said Michael Brook, senior commercial legal counsel at Content Guru.
"Providing accessible experiences is non-negotiable, and we are delighted to announce the release of new highly accessible interfaces across a range of products for our customers," said Richard Manthorpe, product director at Content Guru, in a statement. "We are the first contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider to announce updates to our products that meet the latest WCAG 2.2 criteria, demonstrating our commitment to be the best provider of accessible cloud customer engagement tools for all organizations. We continuously work to enhance the accessibility of the storm platform and are pleased that an extended range of products can meet all of the WCAG 2.2 design principles and criteria since the release of the guidelines in October 2023. From contact center agents to back-office subject matter experts, the new update will enable greater accessibility and improved workflow for all storm users."