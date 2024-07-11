CommunityWFM and Kore.ai Partner to Improve Contact Center Efficiency

CommunityWFM, a provider of workforce management software for contact centers, has partnered with Kore.ai, a generative and conversational artificial intelligence platforms and solutions provider, to build a joint offering to improve customer service management and operational efficiencies within contact centers.
With this collaboration, CommunityWFM and Kore.ai will unite their joint capabilities to deliver modern, AI-first contact centers.
The Kore.ai Experience Optimization (XO) Platform has a contact center AI component that provides AI automation for customer service interactions across more than 40 voice and digital channels. It also enables human-assisted support when needed. With spotlight capabilities like AI-driven agent assist, automated self-service, AI-based routing, and real-time coaching that are part of the XO Platform's Agent AI, contact centers can streamline complex processes while adhering to internal standards and regulatory/compliance requirements.
The workforce management solution provided by CommunityWFM enables contact centers to forecast volume and identify the staffing and skill requirements to meet the anticipated demand.
CommunityWFM solutions, such as bidding (for shifts and time off) and automated shift adjustments, align with the objectives of the Kore.ai XO Platform. CommunityWFM will also provide extensive agent data to Kore.ai for real-time analysis to help contact centers identify areas such as practical staff cross-training opportunities.
"We are excited to partner with Kore.ai and their technology, which is changing the way contact centers operate," said Daryl Gonos, CEO and Founder of CommunityWFM, in a statement. "Working closely with such a forward-thinking company in the AI industry aligns directly with the automated and distinct workforce management solutions our company has developed over the past decade."
"Advanced AI is reinvigorating all aspects of contact centers by delivering a technology that truly makes things easier for customers and agents alike," said Kore.ai's global head of channel partnerships, Sahil Rekhi, in a statement. "This partnership will help us jointly drive a new wave of contact center innovation with greatly enhanced AI-enabled solutions to the market."