CommunityWFM and Kore.ai Partner to Improve Contact Center Efficiency

CommunityWFM, a provider of workforce management software for contact centers, has partnered with Kore.ai, a generative and conversational artificial intelligence platforms and solutions provider, to build a joint offering to improve customer service management and operational efficiencies within contact centers.

With this collaboration, CommunityWFM and Kore.ai will unite their joint capabilities to deliver modern, AI-first contact centers.

The Kore.ai Experience Optimization (XO) Platform has a contact center AI component that provides AI automation for customer service interactions across more than 40 voice and digital channels. It also enables human-assisted support when needed. With spotlight capabilities like AI-driven agent assist, automated self-service, AI-based routing, and real-time coaching that are part of the XO Platform's Agent AI, contact centers can streamline complex processes while adhering to internal standards and regulatory/compliance requirements.

The workforce management solution provided by CommunityWFM enables contact centers to forecast volume and identify the staffing and skill requirements to meet the anticipated demand.

CommunityWFM solutions, such as bidding (for shifts and time off) and automated shift adjustments, align with the objectives of the Kore.ai XO Platform. CommunityWFM will also provide extensive agent data to Kore.ai for real-time analysis to help contact centers identify areas such as practical staff cross-training opportunities.