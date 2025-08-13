CommunityWFM Unveils Advanced AI-Driven Forecasting

CommunityWFM, a contact center workforce management software provider, has launched an artificial intelligence-driven automated forecasting solution.

CopmmunityWFM lets users generate multiple variations through the click of a button and select the optimal choice in real time in both the Enterprise and Essentials multitenancy versions of CommunityWFM creates tangible value for contact centers. The latest release uses AI to optimize forecasting. Also known as AI automated forecasting, this solution views historical data to create recurring and optimized forecasts.

With the first iteration based around call volume and average handle time forecasting, this solution involves only a singular set up experience for the end user. Once the initial configuration has been established, AI and machine learning are leveraged to automatically retrain the models and make predictions, then automatically generate staffing requirements and publish the results.

With this technology, an end user of the CommunityWFM product could build a recurring forecast built to their desired parameters that will auto generate every other Friday. The end user only needs to complete the initial set up process and the forecast will be created automatically on their behalf moving forward. The date range can vary in many ways to meet the ever-changing demands of a contact center.