CommunityWFM Unveils Advanced AI Driven Forecasting

CommunityWFM, a contact center workforce management software provider, has introduced an artificial intelligence-driven automated forecasting solution in both the Enterprise and Essentials multitenancy versions of CommunityWFM.

Users can generate multiple variations through the click of a button and select the optimal choice in real time. The solution views historical data under an analytics lens to create recurring and optimized forecasts.

With the first iteration based around call volume and average handle time forecasting, this solution involves only a singular set up experience for the end user. Once the initial configuration has been established, AI automatically retrains the models and makes predictions, then automatically generates staffing requirements and publishes the results.