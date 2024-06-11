Cognigy Uplevels Its Partnership with NICE

Customer service automation solutions provider Cognigy has been elevated to NICE's Prime Partner Tier, allowing Cognigy to collaborate closely with NICE to market and deliver its advanced, artificial intelligence-powered customer service automation solutions.

With the partnership, customers can leverage the seamless integration of Cognigy's conversational AI with NICE's CXone platform. It brings advanced AI-powered automation to NICE customers, allowing them to streamline customer service workflows, automate routine tasks, and focus on higher-value interactions.

"Becoming a Prime Partner of NICE is a significant milestone for Cognigy, and further expands our reach within the CCaaS ecosystem to provide enterprises with AI-powered customer service automation solutions. Our combined expertise will enable enterprises to leverage the full potential of AI-driven customer interactions, driving exceptional outcomes and fostering long-term customer loyalty," said Hardy Myers, senior vice president of global partnerships at Cognigy, in a statement

