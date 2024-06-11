Cognigy Uplevels Its Partnership with NICE

Customer service automation solutions provider Cognigy has been elevated to NICE's Prime Partner Tier, allowing Cognigy to collaborate closely with NICE to market and deliver its advanced, artificial intelligence-powered customer service automation solutions.

With the partnership, customers can leverage the seamless integration of Cognigy's conversational AI with NICE's CXone platform. It brings advanced AI-powered automation to NICE customers, allowing them to streamline customer service workflows, automate routine tasks, and focus on higher-value interactions.