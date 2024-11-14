Cognigy Unveils Agentic AI

Cognigy, a customer service solutions provider, today launched Agentic AI as part of its Cognigy.AI platform.
Purpose-built for large-scale contact centers, Agentic AI harnesses autonomous artificial intelligence to handle intricate customer interactions, streamlining the creation, management, and scalability of AI-driven agents, tailored specifically for customer service environments. Coupled with Cognigy's conversational AI engine and enhanced with advanced large language models (LLMs), Agentic AI enables orchestration across customer interactions. The system incorporates goal-oriented decision-making, hyper-personalization with real-time context, and dynamic tool selection.
Key capabilities of Cogigy Agentic AI include the following:
- Hyper-personalized experiences through memory and context, integrating both short- and long-term memory with real-time data from customer profiles and histories.
- Real-time decision-making to ensure the most effective response to routine queries.
- Integration with a range of tools, such as APIs, customer data repositories, and contact center platforms and infrastructure from vendors like Avaya, Genesys, and NICE.
- Collaboration with other AI Agents and a streamlined handover when escalation to a human agent is required.
- Enterprise-grade data security and compliance with standards like the General Data Protection Regulation and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
"Our Agentic AI platform is a breakthrough in how businesses can leverage AI for customer engagement," said Philipp Heltewig, CEO and co-founder of Cognigy, in a statement. "The AI workforce of the future comes with new levels of autonomy and intelligence and can adapt and serve consumers on their own without any human intervention. This changes everything. Companies can streamline operations and deliver outstanding customer experiences in ways never before possible."
"With agentic AI, the next phase of AI is just beginning," said Sheila McGee-Smith, president and principal analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics, in a statement. "Cognigy led the industry with its generative AI integration in 2023, and this latest advancement, the Cognigy Agentic AI solution, makes the use of AI agents in the contact center a reality across a wide range of use cases."