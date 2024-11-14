Cognigy Unveils Agentic AI

Cognigy, a customer service solutions provider, today launched Agentic AI as part of its Cognigy.AI platform.

Purpose-built for large-scale contact centers, Agentic AI harnesses autonomous artificial intelligence to handle intricate customer interactions, streamlining the creation, management, and scalability of AI-driven agents, tailored specifically for customer service environments. Coupled with Cognigy's conversational AI engine and enhanced with advanced large language models (LLMs), Agentic AI enables orchestration across customer interactions. The system incorporates goal-oriented decision-making, hyper-personalization with real-time context, and dynamic tool selection.

Key capabilities of Cogigy Agentic AI include the following:

Hyper-personalized experiences through memory and context, integrating both short- and long-term memory with real-time data from customer profiles and histories.

Real-time decision-making to ensure the most effective response to routine queries.

Integration with a range of tools, such as APIs, customer data repositories, and contact center platforms and infrastructure from vendors like Avaya, Genesys, and NICE.

Collaboration with other AI Agents and a streamlined handover when escalation to a human agent is required.

Enterprise-grade data security and compliance with standards like the General Data Protection Regulation and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.