Cisco Releases AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center and Webex Customer Experience Updates

Cisco today at Cisco Live Amsterdam introduced the Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center and several innovations to the Webex Customer Experience portfolio.

The Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center presents agents/supervisors with AI-powered assistance, automated guidance, context, insights, and summaries. Artificial intelligence will augment the agent experience and, when possible, automate manual tasks like conversation summaries, contextual handoffs, and monitoring agent well-being. AI will also help supervisors identify key call drivers and emphasize agent behaviors that impact customer satisfaction.

Built on Cisco's AI platform and designed specifically for the Webex Contact Center, these features include the following:

AI Agent Transfer Context Summaries, for handoffs from AI agents and interactive voice response transfers to human agents.

Dropped Call Summaries after a point of disconnection, capturing and documenting interaction details to resume the conversation with all the previous context.

Agent Wellbeing, which automatically identifies signs of burnout in real time, providing insights that enable proactive actions such as automatic breaks, schedule changes, and capacity management across channels.

Topic Analytics, which uses historical data to identify the reasons for incoming calls and analyze them to enable proactive action such as training, FAQs, or process updates.

Automatic CSAT Scoring, which< leverages operational data and transcripts to evaluate 100 percent of voice interactions.

Webex AI Agent will also become generally available in the coming months. It will include the following:

Flexible and autonomous AI agents that combine intelligent, human-like conversations with real-time automation and action resolution across voice and digital channels for customer and employee interactions.

24/7 operation across voice and digital channels without queuing.

A design tool to build AI Agents in a matter of minutes.

Enterprise controls to identify the appropriate AI engine depending on the use case and establishing appropriate guardrails to ensure security.

Tools for management across all stages of the AI Agent lifecycle, from development and testing to ongoing knowledge management.

Webex AI Agent is natively integrated with Webex Contact Center today and will be available for integration with third-party contact centers later this year. Language support beyond English will be available later this year to include French, German, Italian, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, and Swedish.