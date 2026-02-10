Cisco Launches Webex Contact Center for ServiceNow

Cisco Webex is deepening its collaboration with ServiceNow to deliver Webex Contact Center for ServiceNow, a cloud-native customer engagement solution integrated with ServiceNow for Customer Service Management (CSM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and IT Service Management (ITSM).

The solution brings enterprise-grade voice and digital channel capabilities directly into ServiceNow.

Moving beyond embedded computer-telephony integration, the solution creates a unified agent environment where voice calls, digital interactions, data, and workflows come together. Businesses gain a 360-degree view of every customer across channels, cloud-based omnichannel capabilities, and AI assistant capabilities.

Webex Contact Center for ServiceNow embeds voice and digital engagement directly into the ServiceNow agent console. Agents manage interactions, access customer and case data, and complete workflows from a single interface.

Other key features for agents and supervisors include the following:

Automatic screen pops, with relevant ServiceNow customer, case, and interaction data presented the moment an interaction is delivered.

Real-time AI assistance with transcription and voice intelligence from Webex Contact Center, combined with Now Assist capabilities within ServiceNow for summaries, recommendations, and workflow automation.

Integrated reporting and analytics, combining interaction data with ServiceNow reporting for forecasting, scheduling, quality management, and workforce engagement.