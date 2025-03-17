Cisco Adds Webex AI Solutions Powered by Agentic AI

Cisco at Enterprise Connect in Orlando, Fla., this week will unveil several artificial intelligence-powered collaboration solutions, including agentic AI innovations that include the Webex AI Agent for enhanced customer experience. Additional solutions across Collaboration Devices and the Webex Suite include workflows in AI Assistant for Webex Suite to streamline employee experiences, Webex Calling Customer Assist, and AirPlay on Cisco Devices for Microsoft Teams Rooms.

The Webex Customer Experience portfolio now includes tools like AI Agent and AI Assistant for Contact Center that seamlessly answer customers' questions and integrate with back-office systems for automated intent fulfillment. The new AI solutions include the following:

Webex AI Agent, a 24/7, self-service solution with natural, human-like interactions. It works alongside human agents to answer routine and high-volume customer questions and executes actions to fulfil customer requests, while eliminating the need for queues or wait times. It integrates with Webex Contact Center and combines natural-sounding conversational intelligence with real-time automation for customers to resolve issues and queries as if they were speaking or messaging with a human.

New Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center features, including suggested responses and real-time transcription for agents.

Workflow automation in Cisco AI Assistant for Webex, to streamline processes and by working across enterprise apps like Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Jira, enabling users to complete tasks and automatically share meeting summaries across enterprise apps.

AI capabilities in Webex Control Hub, which will allow IT admins to access, search, manage, and customize all AI ecosystems in one place and then view analytics on AI usage, trends, and employee adoption metrics.

Webex Calling Customer Assist, to empower any employee to assist customers with an AI-powered, modern experience in the Webex app on their desktop or mobile phone. New features will include call routing, AI assistance for agents and supervisors, and analytics.

Apple AirPlay on Cisco Devices is now available for Microsoft Teams Rooms, enabling instant wireless content sharing from iPhone, iPad, or Mac to Cisco Devices.

Cisco Spatial Meetings, which allows users to turn any space equipped with a Cisco Room Bar Pro into an immersive studio with Webex for Apple Vision Pro.

Connectors across many enterprise apps, such as Microsoft Outlook, Salesforce, and ServiceNow, made possible with Glean.

Native Epic integration for Webex Contact Center, enabling contact center agents to access patient information as they manage interactions within the electronic health record software.