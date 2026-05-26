Capacity Launches AI Analytics Assistant

Capacity, providers of a unified customer experience automation platform, today launched the AI Analytics Assistant, which lets customer experience, contact center, and operations leaders ask questions about interaction data in natural language and get instant answers as visuals, reports, and charts.

AI Analytics Assistant includes the following:

Natural language analytics: Ask questions in plain English and instantly generate charts, graphs and written insights from Capacity interaction data.

Pinnable dashboards: Pin key outputs to custom dashboards to track recurring questions, trends, and performance metrics.

Executive-ready presentations: Turn dashboards into shareable presentation views and export them as PDFs for leadership updates, QBRs and reporting.

Automated report delivery: Schedule dashboards and reports to be emailed to stakeholders weekly or monthly.

The AI Analytics Assistant sits on top of Capacity's interaction data and draws from transcripts, ticket metadata, workflow performance, and bot usage data, bringing it all into one ocation.