Capacity Acquires Call Criteria and Verbio Technologies

Capacity, providers of a support automation platform for contact centers, has acquired Call Criteria and Verbio Technologies to expand its capabilities in voice artificial intelligence, quality assurance automation, and speech analytics. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the transactions were made possible by more than $92 million in investments to fuel Capacity's expansion.

The new investments in Capacity include $50 million from Chicago Atlantic and $42.6 million in new funding. The company previously announced an initial $26 million funding round. "Support is more important than ever for brands across industries, but point solutions can't effectively solve complex issues," said David Karandish, CEO of Capacity, in a statement. "New funding is enabling us to bring together the best technologies in our industry to build a complete, AI-powered support automation platform that helps contact centers operate across channels using shared knowledge. "Companies are under pressure to improve customer experiences while cutting costs. With Call Criteria and Verbio Technologies, we're strengthening our platform to deliver faster, more personalized and fully automated support," Karandish continued.

Call Criteria offers QA automation tools that analyze contact center interactions using speech analytics and generative AI, helping businesses identify coaching opportunities, improve compliance, and elevate agent performance.

"Traditional QA is slow and subjective," said Ryan Stomel, CEO of Call Criteria, in a statement. "Together with Capacity, we're automating QA to drive meaningful improvements in every customer interaction." "Call Criteria has built strong speech analytics and generative AI technologies that help call centers create a clear path to improving agent performance. When Call Criteria's tools are fully integrated into our platform, Capacity customers will have access to enhanced agent support capabilities that will reduce costs, increase compliance and importantly, improve customer satisfaction," Karandish said.

Verbio Technologies, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, helps companies transform customer engagement with intelligent voice virtual agents.