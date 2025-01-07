CallTrackingMetrics Partners with Contact Center Compliance

CallTrackingMetrics, a call-tracking and analytics provider, has partnered with Contact Center Compliance to deliver enhanced protection against potential threats to customers.
Under this new partnership, CallTrackingMetrics can refer customers to Contact Center Compliance to sign up for proactive monitoring and compliance threat/fine mitigation. This collaboration delivers the following capabilities:
"This partnership represents a solution for businesses navigating the complex landscape of communication regulations," said Todd Fisher, CEO and co-founder of CallTrackingMetrics, in a statement. "Organizations can now move from reactive to proactive compliance management, significantly reducing the risk of costly penalties and legal challenges."
"Our collaboration will provide businesses with a comprehensive solution that not only tracks communication performance but also ensures strict adherence to regulatory standards," said Isaac Shloss, chief product officer of Contact Center Compliance, in a statement.