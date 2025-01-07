CallTrackingMetrics Partners with Contact Center Compliance

CallTrackingMetrics, a call-tracking and analytics provider, has partnered with Contact Center Compliance to deliver enhanced protection against potential threats to customers.

Under this new partnership, CallTrackingMetrics can refer customers to Contact Center Compliance to sign up for proactive monitoring and compliance threat/fine mitigation. This collaboration delivers the following capabilities:

Comprehensive, proactive compliance monitoring;

Early detection and mitigation of potential regulatory risks; and

Advanced threat assessment and fine prevention strategies.