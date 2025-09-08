CallTrackingMetrics Launches VoiceAI

CallTrackingMetrics, a conversation analytics company, today launched VoiceAI, an advanced artificial intelligence-powered voice assistant to help contact centers manage high call volumes, reduce operational costs, and improve customer experiences through intelligent automation.

"At CallTrackingMetrics, we believe AI should support the people at the heart of every conversation, not replace them," said Todd Fisher, co-founder and CEO of CallTrackingMetrics, in a statement. "While others rush to market with undifferentiated AI features, we're focused on executing our core business principles, delivering conversation analytics that truly drive results. Our tools—VoiceAI, ChatAI, and AskAI—are designed to give contact center teams the time, clarity, and confidence they need to focus on what they do best: build relationships, solve complex problems, and grow businesses."

VoiceAI agents serve as 24/7 AI-powered call assistants that can understand natural language, take contextual actions, and integrate with existing workflows. When customers call, VoiceAI can pick up, understand their needs, and either resolve inquiries directly or route calls to the appropriate human agents. The solution offers three primary deployment options:

FAQ Support: Agents answer common questions using company documents and web content.

Appointment Scheduling: Intelligent calendar integration enables automatic appointment booking for healthcare, legal, and sales teams.

Intelligent Call Routing: Intent-based logic directs callers to appropriate departments based on natural conversation.

VoiceAI agents are highly customizable to each organization, allowing them to select appropriate voices, tones , and knowledge sources. Companies can integrate their existing website content and documentation, use prebuilt templates for common use cases, or create custom conversation flows.