CallTrackingMetrics Launches AskAI Summaries and VoiceAI

CallTrackingMetrics, a conversation analytics company, today launched AskAI Summaries and VoiceAI.

AskAI Summaries offers a comprehensive suite of summary types, including the following:

  • Chronological summaries for detailed meeting follow-ups;
  • General insights;
  • Q&A recaps to track customer inquiries;
  • Sales-focused analysis for opportunity tracking;
  • Demo breakdowns for product presentation insights;
  • Customer success insights for relationship management; and
  • Project kickoff summaries for alignment and accountability.

Through CallTrackingMetrics' integration with Salesforce, AskAI Summaries transforms conversation insights into actionable tasks. The system automatically assigns follow-ups to the appropriate team members by analyzing conversation content, streamlining workflows, and maintaining Salesforce records.

VoiceAI helps businesses set up AI-powered assistants to handle after-hours or overflow phone calls. It schedules appointments, takes messages, and reduces the need for additional staffing during off-peak hours.

"AI is no longer a future trend; it's the present reality shaping the tech industry," said Todd Fisher, CEO and co-founder of CallTrackingMetrics, in a statement. "At CallTrackingMetrics, we believe AI is the key to unlocking unparalleled customer experiences. By leveraging AI, we're focused on empowering businesses to understand their customers on a deeper level and deliver personalized interactions that drive results."

