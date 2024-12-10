CallTrackingMetrics Launches AskAI Summaries and VoiceAI

CallTrackingMetrics, a conversation analytics company, today launched AskAI Summaries and VoiceAI.

AskAI Summaries offers a comprehensive suite of summary types, including the following:

Chronological summaries for detailed meeting follow-ups;

General insights;

Q&A recaps to track customer inquiries;

Sales-focused analysis for opportunity tracking;

Demo breakdowns for product presentation insights;

Customer success insights for relationship management; and

Project kickoff summaries for alignment and accountability.

Through CallTrackingMetrics' integration with Salesforce, AskAI Summaries transforms conversation insights into actionable tasks. The system automatically assigns follow-ups to the appropriate team members by analyzing conversation content, streamlining workflows, and maintaining Salesforce records.

VoiceAI helps businesses set up AI-powered assistants to handle after-hours or overflow phone calls. It schedules appointments, takes messages, and reduces the need for additional staffing during off-peak hours.