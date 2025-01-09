CallTower Acquires Inoria

CallTower, a provider of cloud-based unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, has acquired Inoria, a cloud-based contact center systems provider, integrator, and managed services company, for an undisclosed amount.
This acquisition enables CallTower to expand its customer experience and conversational artificial intelligence capabilities, including professional and managed services. Inoria offers a Genesys CX solution that aligns with CallTower's unified communications offerings. In addition, its solutions portfolio brings together other conversational AI technologies from companies like Kore.ai and Parloa.
"The acquisition of Inoria presents an exciting strategic opportunity for our customers and partners, enhancing our growth in delivering global best-of-breed enterprise communication solutions," said CallTower CEO Bret England in a statement. "This acquisition offers our combined customers and the enterprise market with expanded communication solutions with extensive resources for design, licensing, implementation, integration, and support of an extensive list of CCaaS and CAI solutions along with our industry leading UCaaS offerings. CallTower and Inoria are planning a swift integration along with an expanded launch of innovative and connected global communications solutions. The full Inoria Team represents the best in the CCaaS business, and there are tremendous similarities in culture and customer solution-focused approach. CallTower is honored to include Inoria's customers, employees and partners as we continue to grow with best-of-breed, global communication offerings."
"Inoria's investment from CallTower is pivotal for our company," said Joe Bigio, co-founder and executive vice president of Inoria, in a statement. "This unique partnership allows us to accelerate innovation, expand our services, reach new markets, and scale rapidly while delivering even greater value to our partners and enterprise customers across North America and speedily into Europe. We are thrilled to join forces with CallTower, whose expertise and resources will launch us into our next phase of growth. I am personally excited to join the CallTower executive team to lead the CCaaS, CX, and CAI organization and play a pivotal role in making CallTower a global industry leader in enterprise communications. As part of CallTower, Inoria remains committed to providing best-in-class solutions and service to our Canadian and U.S. customers as we expand our offering into the global market."