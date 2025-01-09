CallTower Acquires Inoria

CallTower, a provider of cloud-based unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, has acquired Inoria, a cloud-based contact center systems provider, integrator, and managed services company, for an undisclosed amount.

This acquisition enables CallTower to expand its customer experience and conversational artificial intelligence capabilities, including professional and managed services. Inoria offers a Genesys CX solution that aligns with CallTower's unified communications offerings. In addition, its solutions portfolio brings together other conversational AI technologies from companies like Kore.ai and Parloa.