CallMinerPartners with Microsoft on Conversation Analytics

CallMiner, a provider of conversation analytics to improve customer experience (CX), has partnered with Microsoft and integrated Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center with its conversation analytics to boost agent effectiveness, better understand voice of the customer (VoC), improve proactive issue resolution, and ultimately drive business growth.

CallMiner's AI-powered conversation analytics platform captures and analyzes omnichannel customer conversations at scale, uncovering challenges and areas of opportunity around business performance, customer intent and journey, service rep behaviors, and more.