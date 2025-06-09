CallMinerPartners with Microsoft on Conversation Analytics

CallMiner, a provider of conversation analytics to improve customer experience (CX), has partnered with Microsoft and integrated Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center with its conversation analytics to boost agent effectiveness, better understand voice of the customer (VoC), improve proactive issue resolution, and ultimately drive business growth.
CallMiner's AI-powered conversation analytics platform captures and analyzes omnichannel customer conversations at scale, uncovering challenges and areas of opportunity around business performance, customer intent and journey, service rep behaviors, and more.
"Today's modern contact centers are looking for more than just operational support; they're looking for insights that can drive business improvement, from service team performance to customer experience," said Scott Kendrick, senior vice president of strategy at CallMiner, in a statement. "Our collaboration with Microsoft demonstrates our joint commitment to advancing how organizations understand and serve their customers. By seamlessly integrating the CallMiner platform with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center, we're enabling businesses to harness conversation analytics and AI-driven insights in a way that revolutionizes operational efficiency and customer outcomes."
"Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center is transforming how organizations manage their contact centers, with Copilot-first automation and efficiency across channels," said Alan Ross, a principal group manager at Microsoft, in a statement. "Through our collaboration with CallMiner, we're taking those benefits and value to the next level, ensuring users gain the conversation and VoC insights needed to improve service representative performance, quality management, customer experience, and enterprise-wide decision making."