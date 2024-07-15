CallMiner Leverages Generative AI to Enhance Post-Interaction and Real-Time Summarization

CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence, has added new and enhanced generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to advance post-interaction and real-time summarization features in the CallMiner platform.

CallMiner has improved its post-interaction AI summarization capabilities through an upgraded large language model (LLM). Improved AI-based summaries can be configured with use-case specific parameters, such as collections, support, sales, and more.

Further, a new, automated follow-up actions feature, based on the AI-based summaries, makes it possible to initiate workflow tasks for contact center agents, such as sending notifications or closing the loop with specific teams. It integrates directly with CRM systems and the CallMiner Coach product,.

CallMiner has also introduced real-time AI-based summarization, delivering concise, actionable summaries instantly after customer interactions. Within the CallMiner RealTime Agent Assistant desktop client, agents can review and edit real-time summaries. Organizations can control summarization editing permissions, enabling or disabling editing capabilities based on agent tenure, line of business, geography, or other considerations.