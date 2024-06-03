CallMiner Launches the CallMiner App Marketplace

CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence, today launched the CallMiner App Marketplace, a one-stop destination for partner technology applications and services and CallMiner product extensions.

For CallMiner partners, the App Marketplace helps expose their solutions to CallMiner customers. For CallMiner customers, it expands the CallMiner ecosystem for platform extensions, including those from CallMiner, integrated solutions, and value-added services.

"CallMiner has always prided itself on being the most flexible conversation intelligence platform on the market, empowering our customers to easily integrate with other systems and leverage partners to get the most out of their CallMiner-supported programs," said Scott Kendrick, senior vice president of strategy and alliances at CallMiner, in a statement. "The CallMiner App Marketplace expands this vision, creating a destination to discover everything from CallMiner add-ons to technology and services from certified partners. Further, it represents an outlet for partners to acquire new customers and expand their businesses. We're excited about the new opportunities it is going to bring to CallMiner customers and partners alike."

The CallMiner App Marketplace has launched with partners that include Alvaria, Amplified Analytics, Boost.ai, Davies Group, Deepgram, Etech Global Services, Keatext, livepro, Provana, SpeechMatics, Upland, Verbio, Zenylitics, ZIZO Technologies, and others.