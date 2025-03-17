CallMiner Launches CallMiner Outreach

CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence for customer experience, today launched CallMiner Outreach.
Built on advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), CallMiner Outreach is a CX and customer feedback management solution. It triggers outreach based on specific interaction characteristics, combining insights from unsolicited interactions with solicited feedback for targeted surveys and customer engagement initiatives.
By analyzing phone calls, social media, online reviews, emails, and other interactions, CallMiner Outreach empowers CX and contact center leaders to personalize outreach in the form of surveys, quick-response forms, marketing offers, and more.
"CallMiner Outreach goes beyond simple surveys and traditional feedback methods by leveraging AI-driven insights from customer interactions to improve the quality, relevance, and efficiency of feedback collection and analysis," said Bruce McMahon, chief product officer of CallMiner, in a statement. "CallMiner has always enabled organizations to combine unsolicited and solicited feedback in a single platform to gain a comprehensive view of the customer. With CallMiner Outreach, we're delivering the native capabilities needed to execute faster, more intelligent feedback campaigns directly within the CallMiner platform. CallMiner Outreach is the future of CX."