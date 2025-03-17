CallMiner Launches CallMiner Outreach

CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence for customer experience, today launched CallMiner Outreach.

Built on advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), CallMiner Outreach is a CX and customer feedback management solution. It triggers outreach based on specific interaction characteristics, combining insights from unsolicited interactions with solicited feedback for targeted surveys and customer engagement initiatives.

By analyzing phone calls, social media, online reviews, emails, and other interactions, CallMiner Outreach empowers CX and contact center leaders to personalize outreach in the form of surveys, quick-response forms, marketing offers, and more.