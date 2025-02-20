CallCabinet Partners with 8x8

8x8, a contact center and communication systems provider, has partnered with CallCabinet, a provider of compliance call recording solutions.

As part of the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem, the collaboration integrates CallCabinet's compliance call recording with the 8x8 Platform for CX, including 8x8's Contact Center, 8x8 Work, Unified Communications, CPaaS APIs, and 8x8 for Microsoft Teams. This partnership enables seamless compliance across all communication devices, with real-time recording and tagging to simplify management across work environments and deployment models.

"Organizations are looking for a comprehensive CX Platform to elevate their customer experience and maximize operational efficiencies. By seamlessly integrating with 8x8 and Microsoft Teams to provide compliance call recording, organizations are empowered to provide the best possible experience across all communication channels," said Victor Belfor, global vice president of business development and strategic partnerships at 8x8, in a statement. "By partnering with CallCabinet, we are able to provide organizations with an even more robust customer engagement, communication, and collaboration platform. Their deep compliance expertise makes them a great partner, ensuring our users have access to a seamless and robust solution across the 8x8 portfolio."&

"We are thrilled to partner with 8x8 to deliver a comprehensive and integrated solution for our joint customers," said Darren Beck, global strategic alliances lead at CallCabinet, in a statement. "This partnership leverages CallCabinet's expertise in compliance call recording and legacy calling data migration to provide 8x8 customers and those using Microsoft Teams with a powerful platform for optimizing communication workflows and ensuring data security. We are excited to offer our industry-leading solutions to an even broader audience, enabling them to unlock the full potential of their communications data."