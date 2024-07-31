Calabrio and Five9 Join Forces

Calabrio, a workforce performance company, has partnered with Five9 and now offers quality management and analytics capabilities powered by Five9 VoiceStream, a new real-time audio and metadata streaming service.
The integration delivers a host of benefits to Five9 virtual call center (VCC) customers, including call recording, quality management, artificial intelligence-driven analytics, and workforce management supported and certified by Calabrio and Five9.
"Our customers' success drives Calabrio's continued investment in innovation. Five9 shares this dedication to helping businesses thrive in an ever-evolving customer-centric environment," said Joel Martins, chief technology officer and interim CEO of Calabrio, in a statement. "With this collaboration, our customers can deliver exceptional experiences, increase agent satisfaction, and boost operational efficiency."
"Innovation is key for modern contact centers. The introduction of real-time audio streaming through Five9 VoiceStream marks a significant milestone in the industry," added Dan Burkland, president of Five9, in a statement. "Calabrio is an established leader in the workforce engagement management space and brings a long-standing history of customer commitment. Together, we are enabling contact centers to achieve unparalleled efficiency, flexibility, and performance."