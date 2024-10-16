Calabrio WFM Is Integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center

Calabrio, a workforce performance company, has integrated Calabrio Workforce Management (WFM) with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center.

Calabrio WFM delivers self-service capabilities to agents and equips contact center leaders with AI-driven insights to optimize operations. Key features include agent self-scheduling, an artificial intelligence-powered Agent Scheduling Chatbot, and real-time monitoring within the full contact center stack running in Azure.

By seamlessly connecting queue data from Dynamics 365 Contact Center into Calabrio WFM, historical data is used for forecasting and scheduling of agents.

"Together, Calabrio and Microsoft are empowering contact centers to deliver exceptional customer experiences. With Calabrio WFM seamlessly working with Dynamics 365, we provide customers with robust flexibility and efficiency, enabling more accurate workforce planning, better alignment of resources, and a proactive approach to customer needs," said Raj Shankar, global head of product at Calabrio, in a statement. "Enabling Calabrio Workforce Management to work seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center represents a significant leap forward for contact centers," said Harish Tyagi, product leader at Microsoft, in a statement. "With real-time insights for proactive decision-making, enhanced efficiency through accurate forecasting and seamless scheduling, and versatile, employee-focused solutions that empower agents, this interoperability combines our strengths to deliver a seamless, efficient, and flexible solution that optimizes operational performance while prioritizing both customer satisfaction and the agent experience."

Calabrio WFM, formerly known as Teleopti, has a rich history with Microsoft, operating on Microsoft Azure servers for years and collaborating on projects such as "Grant," the AI-driven Calabrio WFM chatbot.