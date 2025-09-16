Calabrio Unveils Workforce Intelligence

Calabrio, a workforce and conversation intelligence company, today introduced its Workforce Intelligence solution at its annual Calabrio Customer Connect (C3) event, offering AI-powered workforce management (WFM).

Calabrio Workforce Intelligence is cloud-native, enterprise-grade, and continuously learning. Forecasting, scheduling, intraday, and coaching are powered by intelligence that anticipates, adapts and acts in real time.

"We have always viewed workforce management as agent-first, prioritizing the human element of customer service," said Dave Rhodes, CEO of Calabrio, in a statement. "Calabrio Workforce Intelligence delivers the environment that agents deserve by improving accuracy, reducing manual effort and creating faster time-to-value. We empower agents with real-time intelligence and insights to be more effective in their job while emphasizing the human touch in customer interactions."

The Calabrio Workforce Intelligence solution has begun rolling out with the release of Calabrio's generative AI assistant, Agent Assist, embedded within the WFM platform. Agent Assist enables agents to manage their schedules through natural language conversations including requesting time off, volunteering for overtime, and checking shift information.

"We pioneered self-scheduling, multi-skill forecasting, and cloud-native WFM. Now we're leading again," said Joel Martins, chief technology officer of Calabrio, in a statement. "Calabrio Workforce Intelligence is not AI bolted on. It is AI at the core. We're creating the environment agents deserve, while giving leaders the agility, cost savings, and real-time visibility they need to outpace change and deliver transformational business outcomes."