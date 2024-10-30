Calabrio Unveils Trending Topics and Auto QM

Calabrio, a workforce performance company, today launched Auto QM and Trending Topics as part of its broader Interaction Analytics suite to help contact centers manage, monitor, and assess agent interactions.

The Auto QM feature automates the evaluation of 100 percent of customer interactions across key performance criteria. With artificial intelligence driving assessments, businesses gain unbiased, comprehensive, and actionable insights and can pinpoint opportunities to improve both customer experience and agent development.

The Trending Topics tool leverages AI to automatically assess thousands of customer interactions and organize them into a list of around 100 prioritized topics. It provides instant insights into the most common reasons for customer inquiries and simplifies root cause analysis.

"Since 2016, Calabrio has been innovating and automating quality management with AI, consistently focusing on making agents' jobs easier and customer experiences better and more personalized. These new generative AI solutions help contact centers more easily understand interactions and improve agent experiences. We know this has a positive impact on the customer experience," said Dave Rhodes, CEO of Calabrio, in a statement.

AutoQM features include the following:

Comprehensive AI-Driven Evaluations, which automatically evaluate all conversations, focusing on predefined criteria, such as empathy, professional language, conversation flow management, and the hold/transfer process.

Detailed Performance Insights, to view scores by agent group or team, with drill-down capabilities to pinpoint coaching needs.

Enhanced Score Visibility, to access overall performance metrics via a new dashboard and individual contact details through the media player for comprehensive and transparent feedback.

Trending Topics features include the following: